Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) CEO Tod E. Carpenter Sells 24,081 Shares

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) CEO Tod E. Carpenter sold 24,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total transaction of $1,746,354.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,618,929.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Donaldson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DCI opened at $72.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.90. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a one year low of $57.05 and a one year high of $78.03.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.47% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $935.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $941.12 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Donaldson Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.44%.

DCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Donaldson from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Donaldson in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Donaldson from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Donaldson during the first quarter worth $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Donaldson by 1,372.2% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Donaldson by 408.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

