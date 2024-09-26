Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) CEO Tod E. Carpenter Sells 24,081 Shares

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) CEO Tod E. Carpenter sold 24,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total transaction of $1,746,354.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,618,929.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:DCI opened at $72.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.90. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a one year low of $57.05 and a one year high of $78.03.
Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.47% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $935.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $941.12 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.
DCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Donaldson from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Donaldson in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Donaldson from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.67.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Donaldson during the first quarter worth $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Donaldson by 1,372.2% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Donaldson by 408.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.
Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.
