Daniel Agostinelli Sells 690,653 Shares of Accent Group Limited (ASX:AX1) Stock

Accent Group Limited (ASX:AX1 – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Agostinelli sold 690,653 shares of Accent Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$2.26 ($1.54), for a total value of A$1,557,422.52 ($1,066,727.75).
Daniel Agostinelli also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 2nd, Daniel Agostinelli bought 795,031 shares of Accent Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$2.22 ($1.52) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,764,968.82 ($1,208,882.75).
Accent Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.46, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.04.
Accent Group Increases Dividend
Accent Group Company Profile
Accent Group Limited engages in the retail, distribution, and franchise of lifestyle footwear, and apparel and accessories in Australia and New Zealand. The company's brands and banners include The Athlete's Foot, Platypus Shoes, Hype DC, Skechers, Merrell, CAT, Vans, Dr. Martens, Saucony, Timberland, Hoka, Superga, Kappa, Palladium, Supra, Subtype, The Trybe, Stylerunner, Autry, Glue Store, and UCG.
