Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Stock Rating Lowered by Wedbush

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $53.00 target price on the bank’s stock, down from their previous target price of $79.00. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.45% from the stock’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Customers Bancorp’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.49 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.09 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.61 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.00 EPS.

CUBI has been the subject of several other reports. Hovde Group lowered Customers Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Customers Bancorp from $76.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Customers Bancorp from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.25.

Customers Bancorp Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of Customers Bancorp stock opened at $44.00 on Tuesday. Customers Bancorp has a 1 year low of $31.16 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.92. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $198.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.40 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 17.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Customers Bancorp news, CEO Samvir S. Sidhu bought 2,500 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.53 per share, for a total transaction of $113,825.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 144,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,579,267.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Customers Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,651,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Customers Bancorp by 1,063.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 10,265 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 41,335.7% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 5,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,680,000. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

