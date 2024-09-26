CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reiterated by JMP Securities in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $400.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 39.63% from the stock’s current price.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Redburn Atlantic cut CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $345.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.50.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRWD

CrowdStrike Price Performance

CRWD stock opened at $286.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $262.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $311.78. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $157.59 and a 12-month high of $398.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $70.22 billion, a PE ratio of 540.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.09.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.62, for a total transaction of $16,410,501.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,109,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,172,858.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.62, for a total value of $16,410,501.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,109,746 shares in the company, valued at $329,172,858.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.47, for a total transaction of $3,325,119.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 286,472 shares in the company, valued at $85,216,825.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,962 shares of company stock valued at $34,477,948. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Saturna Capital Corp raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Saturna Capital Corp now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.