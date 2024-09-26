CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Research Coverage Started at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CRWD. HSBC upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $302.00 to $339.00 in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $365.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $326.50.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 0.7 %

CRWD opened at $286.47 on Monday. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $157.59 and a 12 month high of $398.33. The company has a market cap of $70.22 billion, a PE ratio of 540.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $262.61 and a 200 day moving average of $311.78.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 179,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,563,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 179,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,563,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total transaction of $500,322.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,582,623.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 111,962 shares of company stock valued at $34,477,948. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth about $450,418,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,746,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,020,299,000 after buying an additional 1,028,405 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 47.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,753,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,828,000 after buying an additional 564,662 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 619.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 554,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,865,000 after buying an additional 477,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,459,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Further Reading

