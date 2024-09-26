CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the forty-one analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, thirty-three have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $326.50.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th.

Shares of CRWD opened at $286.47 on Thursday. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $157.59 and a twelve month high of $398.33. The company has a market capitalization of $70.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 540.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $262.61 and a 200 day moving average of $311.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total value of $500,322.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,582,623.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total value of $500,322.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,582,623.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.62, for a total transaction of $16,410,501.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,109,746 shares in the company, valued at $329,172,858.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,962 shares of company stock worth $34,477,948 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Burney Co. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth about $1,342,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 429.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 298,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,360,000 after acquiring an additional 242,052 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth approximately $2,685,000. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,972,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

