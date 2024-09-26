Critical Analysis: Bridger Aerospace Group (NASDAQ:BAER) and Wrap Technologies (OTCMKTS:WRTC)

Bridger Aerospace Group (NASDAQ:BAER – Get Free Report) and Wrap Technologies (OTCMKTS:WRTC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Bridger Aerospace Group and Wrap Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bridger Aerospace Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Wrap Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bridger Aerospace Group currently has a consensus target price of $5.38, suggesting a potential upside of 134.72%. Given Bridger Aerospace Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bridger Aerospace Group is more favorable than Wrap Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

48.9% of Bridger Aerospace Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.6% of Wrap Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 70.7% of Bridger Aerospace Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 54.5% of Wrap Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Bridger Aerospace Group and Wrap Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bridger Aerospace Group -59.69% N/A -15.92% Wrap Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Bridger Aerospace Group has a beta of -0.16, indicating that its stock price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wrap Technologies has a beta of 1.87, indicating that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bridger Aerospace Group and Wrap Technologies”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bridger Aerospace Group $73.25 million 1.47 -$77.36 million ($1.75) -1.31 Wrap Technologies N/A N/A N/A ($0.37) -4.16

Wrap Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bridger Aerospace Group. Wrap Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bridger Aerospace Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Bridger Aerospace Group beats Wrap Technologies on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bridger Aerospace Group

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. provides aerial wildfire management, relief and suppression, and firefighting services to federal and state government agencies in the United States. It offers fire suppression services, such as direct fire suppression aerial firefighting support services for ground crew to drop large amounts of water quickly and directly on wildfires. The company also provides aerial surveillance services, including fire suppression aircraft over an incident and tactical coordination with the incident commander through its manned and unmanned aircraft. It operates an aircraft fleet of 18 planes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Belgrade, Montana.

About Wrap Technologies

Wrap Technologies, Inc operates as a development stage security technology company. It focuses on delivering solutions to customers, primarily law enforcement and security personnel. The firm products includes BolaWrap 100, which is a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle an individual at a range of 10-25 feet. The company was founded by Elwood G. Norris, Scot J. Cohen and James A. Barnes on March 2, 2016 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

