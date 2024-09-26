Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Comcast from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.58.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $40.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $157.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.61. Comcast has a 1 year low of $36.43 and a 1 year high of $47.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 12.46%. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Comcast will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steph & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 154.6% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 611 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 204.7% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

