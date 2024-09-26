CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXXF) Declares Dividend of $0.15

CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXXF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, September 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.1471 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

CI Financial has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.0% annually over the last three years. CI Financial has a payout ratio of 20.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect CI Financial to earn $2.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.59 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.8%.

CI Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CIXXF opened at $13.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -15.38 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.80. CI Financial has a 1 year low of $9.12 and a 1 year high of $13.66.

About CI Financial

CI Financial ( NYSE:CIXXF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CI Financial had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a positive return on equity of 50.83%. The business had revenue of $720.62 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that CI Financial will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

