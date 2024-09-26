Christian Kleinerman Sells 861 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.41, for a total transaction of $95,924.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 751,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,753,024.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Christian Kleinerman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 17th, Christian Kleinerman sold 3,029 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $346,487.31.

On Tuesday, September 10th, Christian Kleinerman sold 558 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.96, for a total value of $61,357.68.

On Wednesday, August 7th, Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00.

On Friday, July 5th, Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.98, for a total transaction of $2,144,700.00.

Snowflake Price Performance

Shares of SNOW opened at $112.61 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $119.99 and a 200 day moving average of $138.43. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $107.13 and a one year high of $237.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.22 and a beta of 0.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 19.62% and a negative net margin of 31.73%. The business had revenue of $868.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.52) earnings per share. Snowflake’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SNOW shares. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Snowflake from $210.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Snowflake from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snowflake

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. LRI Investments LLC boosted its stake in Snowflake by 155.6% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake during the first quarter valued at $32,000. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

