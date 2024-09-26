CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.70.
A number of analysts have recently commented on CX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CEMEX in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of CEMEX in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays raised CEMEX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.
Shares of NYSE CX opened at $6.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.13. CEMEX has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $9.27. The firm has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 45.36 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter. CEMEX had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 1.05%. Research analysts predict that CEMEX will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. CEMEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.
CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.
