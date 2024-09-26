Cathy Pitt Buys 11,125 Shares of Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust plc (LON:BGUK) Stock

Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust plc (LON:BGUK – Get Free Report) insider Cathy Pitt acquired 11,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 179 ($2.40) per share, for a total transaction of £19,913.75 ($26,665.44).

Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust Stock Performance

BGUK stock opened at GBX 177.50 ($2.38) on Thursday. Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust plc has a one year low of GBX 141.40 ($1.89) and a one year high of GBX 183.54 ($2.46). The firm has a market cap of £257.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16,950.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.21, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 175.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 170.54.

About Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust

Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Unit Trusts Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in value stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

