Cathy Pitt Buys 11,125 Shares of Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust plc (LON:BGUK) Stock

Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust plc (LON:BGUK – Get Free Report) insider Cathy Pitt acquired 11,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 179 ($2.40) per share, for a total transaction of £19,913.75 ($26,665.44).
Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust Stock Performance
BGUK stock opened at GBX 177.50 ($2.38) on Thursday. Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust plc has a one year low of GBX 141.40 ($1.89) and a one year high of GBX 183.54 ($2.46). The firm has a market cap of £257.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16,950.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.21, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 175.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 170.54.
