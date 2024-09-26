Card Factory (LON:CARD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

Card Factory (LON:CARD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 185 ($2.48) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 68.18% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Card Factory in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 154 ($2.06) target price on the stock.

Shares of CARD opened at GBX 110 ($1.47) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 122.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 105.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.23. The firm has a market capitalization of £382.37 million, a P/E ratio of 785.71, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.06. Card Factory has a twelve month low of GBX 88.10 ($1.18) and a twelve month high of GBX 144.25 ($1.93).

Card Factory plc operates as a specialist retailer of cards, gifts, and celebration essentials in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through five segments: Cardfactory Stores, Cardfactory Online, Getting Personal, Partnerships, and Printcraft. The company provides greeting cards, celebration accessories, and gifts through cardfactory stores, cardfactory online retails, and network of third-party retail partners; and personalised cards and gifts through online retailer, as well as manufactures and sells greeting cards and personalised gifts through its stores and online businesses.

