Card Factory (LON:CARD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

Card Factory (LON:CARD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 185 ($2.48) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 68.18% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Card Factory in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 154 ($2.06) target price on the stock.
About Card Factory
Card Factory plc operates as a specialist retailer of cards, gifts, and celebration essentials in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through five segments: Cardfactory Stores, Cardfactory Online, Getting Personal, Partnerships, and Printcraft. The company provides greeting cards, celebration accessories, and gifts through cardfactory stores, cardfactory online retails, and network of third-party retail partners; and personalised cards and gifts through online retailer, as well as manufactures and sells greeting cards and personalised gifts through its stores and online businesses.
