Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) Major Shareholder Acquires $14,999,997.52 in Stock

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Shinyaku Co Ltd Nippon purchased 2,798,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.36 per share, for a total transaction of $14,999,997.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,090,351 shares in the company, valued at $38,004,281.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Capricor Therapeutics Trading Up 13.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CAPR opened at $10.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.46 million, a P/E ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 3.92. Capricor Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $2.68 and a 1-year high of $12.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.25.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.03). Capricor Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 220.27% and a negative net margin of 102.93%. The business had revenue of $3.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Capricor Therapeutics Inc will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $40,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 9,040 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on CAPR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Capricor Therapeutics from $12.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.60.

Capricor Therapeutics Company Profile

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Featured Articles

