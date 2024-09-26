Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM)

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $2.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Lilium in a research note on Thursday, June 27th.

NASDAQ:LILM opened at $0.73 on Monday. Lilium has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.88.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lilium during the fourth quarter worth $280,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Lilium during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Lilium during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lilium in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, RS Crum Inc. purchased a new position in Lilium in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $328,000. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lilium N.V. engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts and jet for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. It also provides aircraft manufacturer services, including training services, maintenance operations, material management and global distribution, flight operations support, ground service equipment, and digital solutions.

