Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $533.33.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cable One from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

NYSE:CABO opened at $342.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $361.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $377.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.84. Cable One has a twelve month low of $313.15 and a twelve month high of $671.62.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $8.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.36 by ($2.20). The company had revenue of $394.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.64 million. Cable One had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 11.69%. Cable One’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.43 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cable One will post 30.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $2.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.02%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cable One by 11.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 490,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,409,000 after purchasing an additional 48,513 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Cable One by 42.4% during the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 290,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,894,000 after acquiring an additional 86,581 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Cable One by 28.1% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 205,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,786,000 after acquiring an additional 45,115 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cable One by 6.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 134,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,788,000 after acquiring an additional 8,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cable One by 70.7% in the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 113,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,229,000 after purchasing an additional 47,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

