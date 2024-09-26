Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF (TSE:BDIV) Declares $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF (TSE:BDIV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 27th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.
Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF Trading Down 0.0 %
Shares of TSE BDIV opened at C$22.02 on Thursday. Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of C$17.00 and a 52 week high of C$22.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$21.26 and a 200 day moving average price of C$20.68.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Can Gen-AI Drive Coursera Stock to Double-Bagger Returns?
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Is Archer Aviation on the Brink of a Takeoff?
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Get in on GE Vernova: Bank of America and Jefferies Are Bullish
Receive News & Ratings for Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.