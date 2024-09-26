BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.47.

Several brokerages have commented on BV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on BrightView from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Baird R W upgraded BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird upgraded BrightView from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Loop Capital upgraded BrightView to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

Get BrightView alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on BrightView

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BrightView Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BV. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in BrightView during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in BrightView during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in BrightView during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in BrightView during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in BrightView during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BV opened at $15.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.30. BrightView has a twelve month low of $6.58 and a twelve month high of $16.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 77.00 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. BrightView had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 2.06%. The firm had revenue of $738.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that BrightView will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About BrightView

(Get Free Report

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BrightView Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightView and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.