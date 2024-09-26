Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Given New $51.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 57.60% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BRZE. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Braze from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Braze in a report on Friday, September 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Braze from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Braze from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Braze currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.18.

NASDAQ:BRZE opened at $32.36 on Tuesday. Braze has a one year low of $31.80 and a one year high of $61.53. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -25.28 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.01.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.12. Braze had a negative net margin of 22.01% and a negative return on equity of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $145.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Braze will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 2,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total transaction of $86,272.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,361 shares in the company, valued at $2,836,128.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Braze news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 2,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total value of $86,272.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,836,128.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 4,500 shares of Braze stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total transaction of $175,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 242,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,477,010.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 188,727 shares of company stock worth $8,140,693. Corporate insiders own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Braze by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 116,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,216,000 after buying an additional 23,322 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Braze in the 4th quarter worth $37,584,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Braze in the fourth quarter valued at about $580,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Braze by 2,518.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 11,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Braze during the fourth quarter worth about $759,000. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

