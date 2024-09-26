BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (ZWH) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on October 2nd

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSE:ZWH – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 27th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of ZWH stock traded up C$0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$24.25. 14,040 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,275. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$23.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$23.43. BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of C$20.51 and a twelve month high of C$24.35.

