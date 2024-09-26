BMO Capital Markets Upgrades Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) to Outperform

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $75.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $65.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 12.06% from the company’s previous close.

RYAN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Ryan Specialty from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays began coverage on Ryan Specialty in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ryan Specialty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.78.

Ryan Specialty Price Performance

RYAN stock opened at $66.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.50. Ryan Specialty has a 12-month low of $41.49 and a 12-month high of $69.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a PE ratio of 126.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.62.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 48.08% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $695.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ryan Specialty will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ryan Specialty news, Director Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 5,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total transaction of $347,923.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,685 shares in the company, valued at $173,800.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Ryan Specialty news, President Timothy William Turner sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $124,900,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 8,095 shares in the company, valued at $505,532.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 5,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total value of $347,923.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,800.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,107,136 shares of company stock worth $131,860,032. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ryan Specialty

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RYAN. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 96.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

About Ryan Specialty

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

See Also

