BlackRock U.S. Industry Rotation ETF (NASDAQ:INRO) to Issue $0.04 Dividend

BlackRock U.S. Industry Rotation ETF (NASDAQ:INRO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.0374 per share on Monday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th.
BlackRock U.S. Industry Rotation ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ INRO opened at $26.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.64 million, a P/E ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 1.49. BlackRock U.S. Industry Rotation ETF has a twelve month low of $23.35 and a twelve month high of $27.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.89.
About BlackRock U.S. Industry Rotation ETF
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock U.S. Industry Rotation ETF
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Why AutoZone Stock Could Be Your Next Top Performer
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Analysts Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock U.S. Industry Rotation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock U.S. Industry Rotation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.