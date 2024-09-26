BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Major Shareholder Sells $245,706.93 in Stock

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCATGet Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 14,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total value of $245,706.93. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,302,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,527,848.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, September 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 33,209 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total transaction of $545,955.96.
  • On Tuesday, September 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 15,894 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total value of $260,820.54.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Price Performance

BCAT opened at $16.24 on Thursday. BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.67 and a fifty-two week high of $17.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.21.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.2871 dividend. This is a boost from BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $3.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 21.22%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the first quarter worth $298,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth $315,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the second quarter valued at $319,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 26,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. 36.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust

