BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Melius Research

Melius Research initiated coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $86.31.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

BJ stock opened at $82.14 on Monday. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 1-year low of $63.08 and a 1-year high of $92.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.16. The firm has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.24.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.09. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 36.12% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total value of $873,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 445,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,395,884.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 28,842 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total transaction of $2,591,742.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,252,496.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total transaction of $873,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 445,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,395,884.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,438 shares of company stock valued at $6,980,938 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJ. Thematics Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 66,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,435,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter valued at $2,853,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 231.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 222,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,829,000 after buying an additional 155,316 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 99.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 764,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,151,000 after acquiring an additional 382,114 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 96.8% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 19,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 9,759 shares during the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

