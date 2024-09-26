Benjamin (Ben) Laurance Purchases 6,400,000 Shares of Axiom Properties Limited (ASX:AXI) Stock

Axiom Properties Limited (ASX:AXI – Get Free Report) insider Benjamin (Ben) Laurance acquired 6,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$198,400.00 ($135,890.41).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.90, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 4.57.

Axiom Properties Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in property investment and development activities in Australia. It is also involved in fund management activities. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Adelaide, Australia.

