Benchmark Increases Sable Offshore (NYSE:SOC) Price Target to $37.00

Sable Offshore (NYSE:SOC – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Benchmark from $24.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price target indicates a potential upside of 55.33% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Sable Offshore from $19.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

SOC opened at $23.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.73. Sable Offshore has a twelve month low of $10.11 and a twelve month high of $28.67.

Sable Offshore (NYSE:SOC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($2.36). As a group, analysts predict that Sable Offshore will post -2.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Global Icav Pilgrim acquired 750,000 shares of Sable Offshore stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $15,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,791,001 shares in the company, valued at $175,820,020. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 14.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Sable Offshore during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Sable Offshore during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sable Offshore during the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Sable Offshore during the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Sable Offshore during the second quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

Sable Offshore Corp. engages in the oil and gas exploration and development activities in the United States. The company operates through three platforms located in federal waters offshore California. It owns and operates 16 federal leases across approximately 76,000 acres and subsea pipelines, which transport crude oil, natural gas, and produced water from the platforms to the onshore processing facilities.

