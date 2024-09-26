Barrington Research Reiterates Outperform Rating for Powerfleet (NASDAQ:AIOT)

Powerfleet (NASDAQ:AIOT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Barrington Research in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 104.08% from the company’s previous close.

Powerfleet Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of AIOT stock opened at $4.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Powerfleet has a fifty-two week low of $1.64 and a fifty-two week high of $5.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $528.02 million, a PE ratio of -15.81 and a beta of 1.68.

Powerfleet (NASDAQ:AIOT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.13). Powerfleet had a negative net margin of 3.86% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $75.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.13 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Powerfleet will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Powerfleet

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things asset management solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers real-time intelligence for organizations to capture IoT data from various types of assets with devices and sensors to increase efficiencies, and improve safety and security, as well as increase their profitability in easy-to-understand reports, dashboards, and real-time alerts; and application programming interfaces for additional integrations and development to boost other enterprise management systems and third-party applications.

