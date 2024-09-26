Bank of America Increases eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target to $65.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by Bank of America from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the e-commerce company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.40% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on EBAY. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of eBay from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on eBay from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $64.00 target price (up previously from $58.00) on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on eBay from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.29.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $64.10 on Tuesday. eBay has a twelve month low of $37.17 and a twelve month high of $65.44. The company has a market capitalization of $31.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.29.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The e-commerce company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.88. eBay had a return on equity of 29.69% and a net margin of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that eBay will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,974 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $256,760.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,530,000.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total transaction of $1,597,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,332 shares in the company, valued at $4,494,918.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $256,760.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,530,000.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in eBay by 7.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,929,188 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,321,403,000 after buying an additional 4,524,934 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 25,964,196 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,394,797,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880,649 shares during the period. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the first quarter worth approximately $97,557,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the first quarter worth approximately $73,777,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in eBay during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,593,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

