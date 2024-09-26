Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Lowered to “Hold” at Hsbc Global Res

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Hsbc Global Res from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on BIDU. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Baidu from $128.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Baidu from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Baidu from $174.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Baidu from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $130.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.13.

Get Baidu alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Baidu

Baidu Stock Down 0.8 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baidu

NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $94.01 on Tuesday. Baidu has a one year low of $79.68 and a one year high of $136.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $32.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.12.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 14.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 398,387 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,125,000 after buying an additional 50,599 shares in the last quarter. SRN Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Baidu by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. SRN Advisors LLC now owns 15,694 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 8,272 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd increased its holdings in Baidu by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 147,165 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,451,000 after purchasing an additional 45,975 shares in the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,028,000. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Baidu in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

About Baidu

(Get Free Report)

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.