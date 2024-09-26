AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $5.20 EPS

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $48.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $53.31 by ($5.20), Briefing.com reports. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.60% and a negative return on equity of 54.58%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $46.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

AutoZone Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $3,108.97 on Thursday. AutoZone has a 52-week low of $2,375.35 and a 52-week high of $3,256.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,109.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,009.36. The company has a market capitalization of $53.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AZO. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,225.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,394.00 to $3,341.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on AutoZone from $3,340.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $3,200.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,169.38.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

