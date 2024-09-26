ATB Capital Analysts Give AltaGas (TSE:ALA) a C$36.00 Price Target

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) received a C$36.00 target price from investment analysts at ATB Capital in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.59% from the company’s previous close.

ALA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on AltaGas from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. National Bankshares raised their price target on AltaGas from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on AltaGas from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AltaGas has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$37.40.

TSE:ALA opened at C$33.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.24. AltaGas has a 1 year low of C$24.67 and a 1 year high of C$35.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$33.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$31.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.50, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.54 billion. AltaGas had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 3.58%. Equities analysts forecast that AltaGas will post 2.299654 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Bertram Grant Bradley sold 7,500 shares of AltaGas stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.61, for a total value of C$252,075.00. In other news, Senior Officer Bertram Grant Bradley sold 7,500 shares of AltaGas stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.61, for a total value of C$252,075.00. Also, Senior Officer Randy Warren Toone sold 3,000 shares of AltaGas stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.82, for a total value of C$101,460.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,320 shares of company stock worth $1,125,051. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

