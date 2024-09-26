Analyzing SimCorp A/S (OTCMKTS:SICRF) and Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX)

Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX – Get Free Report) and SimCorp A/S (OTCMKTS:SICRF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intellinetics 0 0 0 0 N/A SimCorp A/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

0.8% of Intellinetics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.9% of SimCorp A/S shares are held by institutional investors. 8.4% of Intellinetics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intellinetics $17.59 million 2.87 $20,000.00 $0.06 204.83 SimCorp A/S N/A N/A N/A $0.90 113.94

Intellinetics has higher revenue and earnings than SimCorp A/S. SimCorp A/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Intellinetics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intellinetics 4.09% 7.71% 3.42% SimCorp A/S N/A N/A N/A

Intellinetics beats SimCorp A/S on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Intellinetics

Intellinetics, Inc. designs, develops, tests, markets, and licenses document services and software solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Document Management and Document Conversion. Its software platform allows its customers to capture and manage documents across operations, such as scanned hard-copy documents and digital documents, including Microsoft Office 365, digital images, audio, videos, and emails. The company's flagship software suite includes IntelliCloud platform that comprises image processing modules, accounts payable lifecycle automation, records management, workflow, and extended components; and YellowFolder, a specialized content management software solution for the K-12 education market. It also provides installation, integration, training, and consulting services; ongoing software maintenance and customer support services; and digital scanning, microfilm and microfiche, box storage, scanning equipment, and software and repair services, as well as long-term paper and microfilm storage, and retrieval option services. In addition, the company offers business process outsourcing services. Intellinetics, Inc. sells its products to resellers and directly to customers, as well as provides access to its software solutions as a service through the Internet. It serves business and State, county, and municipal governments, as well as healthcare, K-12 education, public safety, other public sector, risk management, financial services, and others. The company was formerly known as GlobalWise Investments, Inc. and changed its name to Intellinetics, Inc. in September 2014. Intellinetics, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

SimCorp A/S

SimCorp A/S, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment management solutions for asset management, fund management, insurance, life/pension, central banks, asset servicing, treasury, sovereign wealth, and wealth management companies. It provides investment management services, including portfolio management and trading, compliance management, performance and risk management, investment operations, investment accounting, fund administration, multi asset investments, alternative investments, investment book of record, and data warehouse and business intelligence, as well as environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) investments. The company also offers data management, corporate actions, ESG data management, market data management, and security master services; and client communications, such as client reporting and sales enablement, and digital engagement platform. It has operations in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark. SimCorp A/S operates as a subsidiary of Deutsche Börse AG.

