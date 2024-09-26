Analyzing Jianzhi Education Technology Group (NASDAQ:JZ) & Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG)

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG – Get Free Report) and Jianzhi Education Technology Group (NASDAQ:JZ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

26.4% of Sunlands Technology Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.7% of Jianzhi Education Technology Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 59.7% of Sunlands Technology Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Sunlands Technology Group has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jianzhi Education Technology Group has a beta of 3.46, suggesting that its share price is 246% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunlands Technology Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Jianzhi Education Technology Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Sunlands Technology Group and Jianzhi Education Technology Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Profitability

This table compares Sunlands Technology Group and Jianzhi Education Technology Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunlands Technology Group 23.17% 149.92% 22.48% Jianzhi Education Technology Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sunlands Technology Group and Jianzhi Education Technology Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunlands Technology Group $304.17 million 0.29 $90.26 million $5.77 1.12 Jianzhi Education Technology Group $440.54 million 0.04 -$52.61 million N/A N/A

Sunlands Technology Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Jianzhi Education Technology Group.

Summary

Sunlands Technology Group beats Jianzhi Education Technology Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sunlands Technology Group

Sunlands Technology Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online education services through online and mobile platforms in the People's Republic of China. It offers various degree- and diploma-oriented post-secondary courses, including preparation courses for the self-taught higher education examination (STE) for learners pursuing associate diplomas or bachelor's degrees, as well as for the entrance examinations of Master of Business Administration programs. The company's STE courses include Chinese language and literature, law, pre-school education, marketing, English, human resource management, business administration, business management, modern corporate governance, financial management, advertising, accounting, administrative management, computer information management, finance, chain operation management, and visual communication and design and production. It also provides professional certification preparation courses in various industries and professions, such as accounting, human resources, teaching, and finance. In addition, the company offers education services through online and mobile platforms to adult students, pursuing post-secondary, and professional educations. The company was formerly known as Sunlands Online Education Group and changed its name to Sunlands Technology Group in August 2018. Sunlands Technology Group was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Jianzhi Education Technology Group

Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited develops and provides educational content products and IT services to higher education institutions in China. The company designs and develops customized IT system services. It also offers procurement and assembling services for equipment; digital content for vocational training; and educational resources and course content, as well as technological support and maintenance services. In addition, the company provides mobile media services, including mobile media advertising, mobile application content data business system, and Wo reading services. Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited was founded in 2011 and is based in Beijing, China.

