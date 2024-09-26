Analyzing Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) and nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR)

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Free Report) and Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares nLIGHT and Allegro MicroSystems”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio nLIGHT $209.92 million 2.39 -$41.67 million ($1.02) -10.21 Allegro MicroSystems $1.05 billion 4.20 $152.70 million $0.78 29.17

Allegro MicroSystems has higher revenue and earnings than nLIGHT. nLIGHT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Allegro MicroSystems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets nLIGHT -25.62% -19.58% -16.06% Allegro MicroSystems 7.91% 13.88% 10.65%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares nLIGHT and Allegro MicroSystems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

83.9% of nLIGHT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.5% of Allegro MicroSystems shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of nLIGHT shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Allegro MicroSystems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

nLIGHT has a beta of 2.36, suggesting that its share price is 136% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allegro MicroSystems has a beta of 1.68, suggesting that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for nLIGHT and Allegro MicroSystems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score nLIGHT 0 0 2 0 3.00 Allegro MicroSystems 0 1 8 0 2.89

nLIGHT currently has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 53.70%. Allegro MicroSystems has a consensus price target of $34.44, indicating a potential upside of 51.40%. Given nLIGHT’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe nLIGHT is more favorable than Allegro MicroSystems.

Summary

Allegro MicroSystems beats nLIGHT on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About nLIGHT

nLIGHT, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor lasers with various ranges of power levels, wavelengths, and output fiber sizes; and programmable and serviceable fiber lasers for use in industrial and aerospace and defense applications. The company also provides laser sensors, including light detection and ranging technologies for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance applications; and fiber amplifiers, beam combination, and control systems for use in high-energy laser systems in directed energy applications. It sells its products through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, and European countries, as well as through independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia, Australia, Europe, the Middle East, and South America. The company was formerly known as nLight Photonics Corporation and changed its name to nLIGHT, Inc. in January 2016. nLIGHT, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Camas, Washington.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and suppliers primarily in the automotive and industrial markets through its direct sales force, third party distributors, independent sales representatives, and consignment. It operates in the United States, rest of the Americas, Europe, Japan, Greater China, South Korea, and other Asian markets. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Manchester, New Hampshire. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. is a subsidiary of Sanken Electric Co., Ltd.

