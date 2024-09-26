Analysts Set Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Price Target at $62.86

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.86.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ASO. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th.

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $33,906.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $548,250.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $74,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,906 shares in the company, valued at $552,172. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $33,906.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,106 shares in the company, valued at $548,250.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $294,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 45.4% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 7.4% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,728,000.

ASO stock opened at $59.21 on Friday. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a one year low of $42.83 and a one year high of $75.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 25.56%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.73%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

