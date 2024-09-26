Amy C. Becker Sells 14,500 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Stock

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) insider Amy C. Becker sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.89, for a total transaction of $1,056,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,015,313.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Donaldson Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE DCI opened at $72.54 on Thursday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.05 and a 1-year high of $78.03. The company has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $935.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $941.12 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.47% and a net margin of 11.54%. Equities analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.44%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DCI shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Donaldson from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Donaldson from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. StockNews.com cut Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Donaldson in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.67.

Institutional Trading of Donaldson

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $660,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Donaldson by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 382,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,014,000 after buying an additional 174,193 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 2.6% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 147,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,575,000 after buying an additional 3,792 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in Donaldson by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 110,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,245,000 after buying an additional 19,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Donaldson by 254.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 16,071 shares during the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

