Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Alimera Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Alliance Global Partners restated a neutral rating on shares of Alimera Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded Alimera Sciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 25th.

Get Alimera Sciences alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ALIM

Alimera Sciences Stock Performance

Alimera Sciences stock opened at $5.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.47. The stock has a market cap of $290.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.62. Alimera Sciences has a 1-year low of $2.61 and a 1-year high of $5.65.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Alimera Sciences had a negative return on equity of 33.70% and a negative net margin of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $27.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.76 million. On average, analysts expect that Alimera Sciences will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Alimera Sciences

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new stake in Alimera Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alimera Sciences by 61.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,045,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,077,000 after acquiring an additional 396,506 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alimera Sciences in the first quarter worth approximately $169,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alimera Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $915,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $690,000. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alimera Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes prescription ophthalmic retinal pharmaceuticals. It operates through United States, International, and Operating Cost segments. The company offers ILUVIEN, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and can lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye (NIU-PS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alimera Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimera Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.