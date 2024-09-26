A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th.

A-Mark Precious Metals has a payout ratio of 21.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of AMRK opened at $43.54 on Thursday. A-Mark Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of $23.14 and a fifty-two week high of $47.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.42. The firm has a market cap of $999.24 million, a PE ratio of 13.36 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

A-Mark Precious Metals ( NASDAQ:AMRK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 13.28%. Analysts forecast that A-Mark Precious Metals will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMRK shares. StockNews.com upgraded A-Mark Precious Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.67.

In other news, Director Michael R. Wittmeyer sold 10,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total transaction of $475,217.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 292,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,666,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Jess M. Ravich sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total value of $662,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 190,500 shares in the company, valued at $8,702,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Wittmeyer sold 10,975 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total value of $475,217.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 292,535 shares in the company, valued at $12,666,765.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,316 shares of company stock worth $4,911,036 in the last 90 days. 23.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

