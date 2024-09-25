Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by Cantor Fitzgerald in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $47.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 27.88% from the company’s previous close.

ZG has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Zillow Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Zillow Group from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Zillow Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.82.

Zillow Group Price Performance

ZG stock opened at $65.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.45 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. Zillow Group has a 52-week low of $33.23 and a 52-week high of $66.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.38.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $572.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Zillow Group will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Amy Bohutinsky sold 20,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.23, for a total value of $1,386,618.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,983.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Zillow Group news, Director Amy Bohutinsky sold 20,625 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.23, for a total value of $1,386,618.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,983.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 752 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total transaction of $39,953.76. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 35,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,310.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 221,999 shares of company stock worth $11,780,363. Insiders own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zillow Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

