Zhijian Lu Sells 10,000 Shares of AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) Stock

AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Zhijian Lu sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $119,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,380,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,730,008.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Zhijian Lu also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AvePoint alerts:

On Friday, September 20th, Zhijian Lu sold 10,000 shares of AvePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total transaction of $119,400.00.

On Wednesday, September 18th, Zhijian Lu sold 10,000 shares of AvePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $117,300.00.

On Monday, September 16th, Zhijian Lu sold 10,000 shares of AvePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total transaction of $119,100.00.

On Monday, August 26th, Zhijian Lu sold 10,000 shares of AvePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $108,000.00.

On Friday, August 23rd, Zhijian Lu sold 10,000 shares of AvePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total value of $108,300.00.

On Wednesday, August 21st, Zhijian Lu sold 10,000 shares of AvePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.89, for a total value of $108,900.00.

On Monday, August 19th, Zhijian Lu sold 10,000 shares of AvePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total value of $107,700.00.

AvePoint Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVPT opened at $11.74 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.57. AvePoint, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.41 and a 52 week high of $12.09. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.75 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional Trading of AvePoint

AvePoint ( NASDAQ:AVPT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). AvePoint had a negative return on equity of 6.66% and a negative net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $77.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AvePoint, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in AvePoint in the second quarter valued at $83,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of AvePoint in the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AvePoint in the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of AvePoint by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,125 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in AvePoint during the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. 44.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AVPT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of AvePoint from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of AvePoint from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

View Our Latest Research Report on AVPT

AvePoint Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AvePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.