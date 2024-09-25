Zacks Research Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Deckers Outdoor in a report issued on Thursday, September 19th. Zacks Research analyst S. Singh now expects that the textile maker will earn $1.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.14. The consensus estimate for Deckers Outdoor’s current full-year earnings is $31.60 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.25 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.83 EPS.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Deckers Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $29.17 to $29.86 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $1,000.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $887.00 to $147.83 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.56 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.99.
Deckers Outdoor Price Performance
Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $154.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 5.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.05. Deckers Outdoor has a 1 year low of $80.67 and a 1 year high of $184.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.92.
Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 40.52%. The company had revenue of $825.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Insider Activity
In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director David Powers sold 140,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total value of $3,376,368.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,450,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,756,760.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 285.2% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 17,853 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $16,804,000 after acquiring an additional 13,218 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,311,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 152,626 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $102,020,000 after buying an additional 11,159 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 3,030 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,344,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.
Deckers Outdoor Company Profile
Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.
