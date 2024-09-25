YXT.COM Group Holding Limited’s Quiet Period To End on September 25th (NASDAQ:YXT)

YXT.COM Group’s (NASDAQ:YXT – Get Free Report) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, September 25th. YXT.COM Group had issued 2,273,000 shares in its initial public offering on August 16th. The total size of the offering was $25,003,000 based on an initial share price of $11.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.
YXT.COM Group Trading Down 3.9 %
Shares of YXT opened at $3.62 on Wednesday. YXT.COM Group has a 1 year low of $3.21 and a 1 year high of $11.00.
YXT.COM Group Company Profile
