Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International Trading Down 6.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WHLM opened at $4.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.28 million, a PE ratio of 54.00 and a beta of 0.55. Wilhelmina International has a 1-year low of $3.72 and a 1-year high of $7.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.48 and its 200-day moving average is $5.24.

Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.59 million during the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 3.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wilhelmina International

In related news, major shareholder Omni Retail Enterprises, Llc sold 23,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total transaction of $108,117.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 916,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,178,528.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders sold 26,763 shares of company stock worth $125,453 in the last 90 days. 48.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Wilhelmina International stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM – Free Report) by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,320 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,560 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.45% of Wilhelmina International worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.01% of the company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International Company Profile

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

