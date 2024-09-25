Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) Receives $51.75 Average PT from Brokerages

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.75.

VERA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI upgraded Vera Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Vera Therapeutics from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Shares of VERA opened at $46.71 on Wednesday. Vera Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.24 and a 12 month high of $50.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.02. The company has a current ratio of 21.43, a quick ratio of 21.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -22.79 and a beta of 0.99.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). Equities research analysts predict that Vera Therapeutics will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Beth C. Seidenberg sold 1,177 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $49,445.77. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 160,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,737,395.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Marshall Fordyce sold 15,625 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $585,937.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 307,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,548,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Beth C. Seidenberg sold 1,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $49,445.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 160,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,737,395.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,273 shares of company stock worth $1,210,750. Insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vera Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,027,000. Kynam Capital Management LP raised its position in Vera Therapeutics by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 3,650,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,142,000 after purchasing an additional 694,286 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Vera Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,189,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vera Therapeutics by 31.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,148,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,653,000 after purchasing an additional 515,106 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 90.8% in the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,231,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,571,000 after acquiring an additional 586,410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

