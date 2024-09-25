Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Tuniu Stock Performance

Tuniu stock opened at $0.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.84 and its 200-day moving average is $0.88. Tuniu has a 1 year low of $0.59 and a 1 year high of $1.28. The company has a market cap of $103.41 million, a P/E ratio of -13.92 and a beta of 1.60.

Get Tuniu alerts:

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.09 million for the quarter. Tuniu had a negative net margin of 7.75% and a positive return on equity of 9.17%.

Tuniu Company Profile

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company in China. The company offers various packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tuniu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuniu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.