Truist Financial Downgrades Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) to Hold

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $233.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $266.00. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.49% from the company’s current price.

ADI has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays increased their price target on Analog Devices from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Analog Devices from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $227.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $112.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.11, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $223.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.85. Analog Devices has a 12-month low of $154.99 and a 12-month high of $244.14.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 9.47%. Analog Devices’s revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.24, for a total value of $113,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,935.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.24, for a total value of $113,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,078,935.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.69, for a total transaction of $2,286,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,672,108.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,495 shares of company stock worth $7,181,458 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Point72 Italy S.r.l. acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $6,367,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $850,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,510,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $895,702,000 after purchasing an additional 246,799 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1,055.6% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 228,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,326,000 after purchasing an additional 208,522 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 72,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,365,000 after purchasing an additional 10,106 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

