Traders Purchase Large Volume of Huntsman Call Options (NYSE:HUN)

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 9,055 call options on the company. This is an increase of 282% compared to the average daily volume of 2,371 call options.

Huntsman Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of HUN stock opened at $23.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of -45.58 and a beta of 1.00. Huntsman has a 1 year low of $19.91 and a 1 year high of $27.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Huntsman had a positive return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 1.44%. Huntsman’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Research analysts predict that Huntsman will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is presently -192.31%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUN. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 4,920 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in Huntsman in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Huntsman by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,761,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Huntsman by 644.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 378,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,516,000 after acquiring an additional 448,270 shares in the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HUN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Huntsman from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Huntsman from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Huntsman from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Huntsman from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.56.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

