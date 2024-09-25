Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX)

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders bought 4,719 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 355% compared to the average volume of 1,037 put options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 245.0% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 38,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 27,616 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Pale Fire Capital SE bought a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ BDTX opened at $4.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.36. The company has a market capitalization of $257.64 million, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 2.49. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.62 and a 12 month high of $7.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Black Diamond Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BDTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Black Diamond Therapeutics will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Black Diamond Therapeutics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James assumed coverage on Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Company Profile

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of MasterKey therapies for patients with genetically defined tumors. The company's lead product candidate is BDTX-1535, a brain-penetrant epidermal growth factor receptor MasterKey inhibitor, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor mutant non-small cell lung cancer, as well as phase 1 clinical trial to treat glioblastoma.

Further Reading

