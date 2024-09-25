Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Titan Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ TTNP opened at $5.05 on Friday. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.24 and a 1-year high of $14.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.40.
Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($2.29) earnings per share for the quarter.
About Titan Pharmaceuticals
Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States and internationally. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. It also develops TP-2021 in combination with ProNeura technology for the treatment of chronic pruritus, a severe and debilitating condition defined as itching of the skin lasting longer than six weeks; and Nalmefene implant program for the prevention of opioid relapse following detoxification of patients suffering opioid use disorder.
