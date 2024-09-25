Timothy Regan Sells 3,177 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $79,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 481,747 shares in the company, valued at $12,043,675. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

On Monday, September 16th, Timothy Regan sold 400 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $10,000.00.

On Friday, September 13th, Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $60,875.00.

On Monday, July 15th, Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total value of $68,280.00.

On Monday, July 1st, Timothy Regan sold 13,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $290,290.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DBX opened at $24.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.23. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.68 and a 12-month high of $33.43.

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $634.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.10 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 23.06% and a negative return on equity of 161.78%. The company's revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DBX. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Dropbox in the first quarter worth $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Dropbox by 274.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Dropbox by 548.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Dropbox during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in Dropbox by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

