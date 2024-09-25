Timothy Regan Sells 3,177 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $79,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 481,747 shares in the company, valued at $12,043,675. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Timothy Regan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 16th, Timothy Regan sold 400 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $10,000.00.
- On Friday, September 13th, Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $60,875.00.
- On Monday, July 15th, Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total value of $68,280.00.
- On Monday, July 1st, Timothy Regan sold 13,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $290,290.00.
Dropbox Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:DBX opened at $24.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.23. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.68 and a 12-month high of $33.43.
Institutional Trading of Dropbox
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DBX. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Dropbox in the first quarter worth $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Dropbox by 274.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Dropbox by 548.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Dropbox during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in Dropbox by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.67.
Read Our Latest Research Report on DBX
About Dropbox
Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Dropbox
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Biohaven Stock Soars on Drug Trial Results: Time to Jump In?
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Is AMD a Legitimate Threat to NVIDIA? What Investors Should Watch
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Novo Nordisk’s Setback Won’t Last: A Game-Changing Drug Emerges
Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.